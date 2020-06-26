Dragons young gun Jason Saab remains keen to pursue a move elsewhere.

Ahead of a meeting with Dragons club officials next week, it is expected Saab will request a third release away from the club, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

It’s believed the rookie winger doesn’t have a problem with coach Paul McGregor and doesn’t want more money or more playing time at the club. But instead, wants to play for a Sydney-based club rather than travelling the three and a half hours to Wollongong.

Should the Dragons release Saab, a plethora of rival teams are expected to come knocking on his door.

Saab is still living at home in Western Sydney to help support his younger siblings hence looking for a Sydney based move. Saab is contracted at the Dragons until the end of the 2022 season meaning that rival clubs aren’t able to off him a contract, but the inquiries have begun.

The Wests Tigers appear as a club that are very interested in Saab should he get his wish of a release, with the club allowing Corey Thompson to leave for Gold Coast.

Canterbury, Manly and South Sydney are also said to be the other teams keen on obtaining Saab’s services.

With the mid-season transfer deadline on August 3rd, the Dragons are keen to put this matter away and will meet with Saab and his management at some point next week.

With Jordan Pereira suspended for the next two games, that prompted the Dragons to go with Saab for their clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Saab scored three tries in three games with the Dragons last year, and coach Paul McGregor believes Saab deserves his chance in the Dragons squad and is ready to take on the challenge.

“The situation is Jason is with the club another few years, and I understand there has been some conversation around him wanting an early release,” McGregor said.

“But Jason and I have a good working relationship, and I gave him his NRL debut at a young age last year.

“He’s fit and ready to play now. He hasn’t been in the past, and he gets his opportunity this week.

“He’s certainly ready to go and deserves his position in this football team.

“We’ve had a conversation [about the contract speculation], but he’s made it quite clear he wants to play first grade at this club … he’s ready.”