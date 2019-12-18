The Gold Coast Titans have signed Dragons winger Jonus Pearson on a two-year deal, tying him to the club until the end of 2021.

The former Bronco returns to Queensland having played 11 games for the club in 2016.

The 24-year old played 10 games for St George Illawarra this season, scoring two tries.

He is excited to return to Queensland and determined to cement his spot in the Titans team.

“It’s good, I get to get my family back in Queensland and it’s a fresh start for all of us,” Pearson told the club website.

“I want to rip into training and I’m excited about playing for the Titans next season.

“Obviously a goal is to get into that starting 13 but if not, I can guarantee I’ll be working hard and I’ll be looking to break into the side.

“From the couple of days I’ve been here I can see and feel a really good vibe around the place and I’m excited about the future here.