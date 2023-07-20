St George Illawarra Dragons utility Moses Mbye has likely played his last game in Dragons colours as he eyes an immediate move away from the club.

Mbye, a former Origin representative, is expected to sign with St Helens in the Super League for the remainder of the season - a move that will affect three rugby league clubs across Australia and England.

His move, per News Corp, means St Helens will likely grant their current dummy half Joey Lussick an early release to join the Parramatta Eels, a club he has recently been linked to.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the veteran Mbye has previously been told by incoming head coach Shane Flanagan and the club that he will not be offered a new deal. His early departure allowed the Dragons to free up on salary cap for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old joined the Dragons at the start of 2022 after stints with both the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (2014-18) and Wests Tigers (2018-21). Mainly known for his time at the Tigers, he would go on to play all three games for Queensland in the 2019 State of Origin series.

He also featured in the 2014 Grand Final loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in his debut season for the Bulldogs as a late replacement for then-captain Michael Ennis in the starting hooker role.

This news comes after the Dragons granted Josh Kerr an early release to leave the Dolphins in the middle of the season, and the duo of Zane Musgrove and Jaiyden Hunt have been told they are free to explore options elsewhere.