The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed no one was harmed when a club merchandise truck overturned on Friday afternoon ahead of their clash with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Images surfaced on social media throughout the course of the afternoon appearing to show a truck painted in Dragons colours with the club logo on it on its side on a stretch of highway.

The club have since confirmed the incident occurred on Mount Ousley - the long downhill run into Wollongong where the club will host the Manly Sea Eagles in the early Friday game.

The joint-venture also confirmed through their social media that the truck was overturned in a single vehicle incident, and that the driver was unharmed.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons can confirm that a club merchandise trailer overturned in a single-vehicle accident on the M1 near Mount Ousley this afternoon," the club wrote on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"The incident occurred on a downhill bend while en route to WIN Stadium. Thankfully, the driver was unharmed."

The Dragons have started the season with five straight losses, and pressure will only continue to build on the club if they can't win against Manly.

The club found themselves booed off at their last game - a home clash at Kogarah against the North Queensland Cowboys.