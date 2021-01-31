Dragons skipper Cameron McIness’ future at the club is reportedly growing more uncertain.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Crawley, the 26-year old is on the outer as the Dragons look to refine their salary cap.

It comes amid the club’s pursuit of Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough, who they are hoping to acquire for the upcoming season.

And while McIness has been told there is a spot for him beyond this season, he is set to receive offers of around $600,000 per season – much more than what the Dragons would be willing to pay.

Even if the Dragons miss out on McCullough, it is believed that they would still be unwilling to match rival offers for McIness.

McInnes’ management has signalled that there is interest for him on the open market but have currently held talks with mutual respect for all parties.

The Wests Tigers are the only rival club that have been linked to McInnes so far – who caught up with his old coach at Souths before Christmas.

McInnes has played 130 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2014, originally crossing from South Sydney at the end of 2016.

The Dragons must handle this situation with their skipper delicately to ensure fans don’t grow disenchanted.

He is off-contract at the end of this season.