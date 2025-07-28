The St George Illawarra Dragons have not only confirmed the appointment of a new Head of Recruitment but have also signed their current Chairman to a new deal.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u00a0The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons have extended the tenure of club chairman Andrew Lancaster for another three years as they continue to make changes to their off-field staff.\r\n\r\nTaking over from Craig Young at the end of 2022, Lancaster's tenure at the Dragons was set to expire at the end of the season, but has now been extended through to the end of 2028.\r\n\r\nA member of the board at Nine Entertainment, he is also the WIN chief executive.\r\n\r\nThe extension of Lancaster comes as the club confirmed the arrival of Daniel Anderson from the Sydney Roosters as their new Head of Recruitment and Pathways.\r\n\r\n[embed width="696" height="466"]http:\/\/gty.im\/98406092[\/embed]\r\n\r\nA former NRL coach of the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels, for whom he took them to the Grand Final in 2001 and 2009, he is one of the most highly respected judges of rugby league talent.\r\n\r\n"We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Dragons," said Dragons CEO Tim Watsford.\r\n\r\n"We undertook an extensive search that crossed the game, broader sporting industry and varying stakeholders.\r\n\r\n"Daniel was a standout with regard to credentials, cultural fit and an eye to support the coaching team and wider football department in delivering success through talent identification.\r\n\r\n"Recruitment and Pathways for the Dragons is a broad, wide-reaching and integral role.\r\n\r\n"With two new teams entering the competition and the premiership never being closer, it's important to secure key football appointments now that generate momentum as we build a robust future.\r\n\r\n"Daniel possesses the knowledge, skill set and temperament to implement long-lasting systems to develop, identify and recruit talent to succeed at the top level."