Dragons recruit Jack Bird is keen to make the No. 13 jersey his in Anthony Griffin’s team.

Following three injury-crippled seasons at the Broncos, playing just 17 NRL games, Bird has arrived at the Red V on a two-year contract.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 25-year old is ready to get his career back on track.

And with Jack de Belin’s future up in the air, Bird joked that if he returned he may not walk back into his starting lock role.

“Who knows?” Bird said. “If Jack comes back, he may not get it back.”

Bird is happy to play whatever role he is given, but believes he could step into the No. 13 jumper and make an impact.

“100 per cent. Obviously missing Jack is a big loss, he’s a great player,” Bird said.

“I’m good friends with Jack. We’ve missed him a little bit and it’s a great opportunity to come in for myself, go to lock and fill in his shoes.

“We’ll see what happens but it’s a good opportunity for me to step into the No.13 jersey if that’s what hook wants me to do. I’ll take it with both hands.

“I’ve always played lock as a kid growing up as well and I’ve always been the person to play wherever the team needs me to play.

“If they want me to play lock, I’m happy to do so. I’d actually really look forward to playing lock, it’s up to Hook [Griffin] and the club. But I’d definitely feel comfortable in the No.13 jersey.”

Bird is hoping to return to the field somewhere between rounds 1-5 – and when he does is confident he can get back to his best.

If he could get even close to his prime it would be a major boost for the Dragons, having previously been a lock for the NSW Origin team.

“There’s no doubt that I can get back to playing my best football. It’s just a matter of timing and building that confidence back.