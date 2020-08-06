The potential Corey Norman-Gareth Widdop player swap that was reported earlier in the week has been torpedoed, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

St George Illawarra Dragons are keen to move on Norman, who is on $850,000 next year, just as Widdop weighs up a potential NRL return.

However, talk that Norman could be swapped for Warrington playmaker Widdop looks unlikely.

Norman has no intentions of leaving the Dragons, knowing he won’t be able to command anywhere near the money he is on.

The Dragons have first rights on Widdop’s signature should he wish to return to the NRL system.

This time last year, Norman was representing Queensland, however, found himself dropped for last night’s loss to the Roosters. Coach Paul McGregor denied the club was trying to force him out.

“The first time he hasn’t been picked in 18 months at the club and we’re talking about Gareth coming back already,” McGregor said.

“That’s too unfair at this raw stage to even talk about it. And it hasn’t been mentioned to me with the recruitment either.

“I have not been told anything about that and it’s just so unfair to the player, in Corey, that’s here. We want Corey to play well this year.”