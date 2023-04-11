The Dragons have met and had a preliminary meeting with George Mimis, who is the agent of three coaching candidates for 2024.

There have been lots of discussion and speculation recently on who will be leading the Dragons next year as coach. With Anthony Griffin reapplying for his job, there are three other contenders for the top job.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons have met up with George Mimis. Mimis currently represents Jason Ryles, Ben Hornby and Des Hasler.

This preliminary meeting reportedly means that the Dragons are interested in selecting one of those men to lead them in 2024 with Ryles as the front-runner.

While Ryles is the front-runner and Horby close behind him, Phil Gould believes the next coach should not be someone who was formerly associated with the club.

Speaking on 100% Footy, Gould believes the job should be granted to two-time premiership-winning coach Des Hasler.

"I think the Dragons need someone who has never been a part of the Dragons," Gould said.

"I think they've gone down that road too many times. The bloke that has had success there was Wayne Bennett, a senior coach who was set in his ways and went there and showed them how to win."

"I know that Des Hasler knows how to win. I think he would be a good fit for them right at this time. I think they need something different."

"Ryles and Hornby have been part of that establishment before. I don't think Jason Ryles is going there, just quietly. I think Des Hasler ... the game can't afford not to have coaches like him in the game."

"And short of going and getting Craig Bellamy, who is the best around, I'd be lining up for something like that."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons have not met with any coaches. However, sources told the news publication that the club wanted to gauge interest on whether Mimis' clients were interested in coaching them in 2024.

Anthony Griffin could still remain head coach next season depending on the outcome of the rest of the year. If he is able to solidify the Dragons as a quality team, the club might have second thoughts about letting him go.

One member of the squad who wants Griffin to stay is captain Ben Hunt. Hunt has made it clear in the past few weeks that he sees no one else but Griffin as the main guy for the job.

"If we get four or five weeks down the road and we start again [with a new coach], it will set this club back a couple of years,” Hunt told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"That's what I believe. We need to ride this out."

If he is let go, Jason Ryles is reportedly the number one option. Currently contracted to the Sydney Roosters, Ryles' coaching resume includes stints at the Melbourne Storm, English Rugby Union and is now the right-hand man under Trent Robinson.

The next choice for the Dragons is Ben Hornby. Hornby is a club legend at the club due to his playing days with them. Since then he has served under Paul McGregor, Wayne Bennet and now Jason Demetriou with the Rabbitohs

As written by the Sydney Morning Herald, Hornby is keen to meet with the Dragons about taking on the coaching role.