I can't remember seeing a more chaotic opening five rounds of any NRL competition.

It seems like half the competition's coaching staff are under pressure.

At the other end of the competition, the Panthers, the Tigers, the Rabbitohs and the Knights make up the top four. I'd love to have seen the pre-season odds on that happening at any time!

This week we have a potential overhaul at the Dragons, two decisions that have me absolutely baffled, Easter Monday brilliance and much more.

Here are 20 thoughts from Round 5.

1. Sacking coach Shane Flanagan won't solve all the issues at the Dragons, but it certainly won't hurt. Flanagan's recruitment of Damien Cook, Clint Gutherson and Valentine Holmes just screams of 2021 rather than 25/26.

2. If the Dragons are to move away from Flanagan, they absolutely shouldn't move to Dean Young. This "old boys" mentality at the club is the reason they're in the spot they are. They need to look outside the club and bring in someone ruthless to move on from old thinking. Whether or not the upper brass will allow that to happen is another question.

3. Star recruit Daniel Atkinson looks as though he may be a casualty but I'd be looking to switch out Gutherson, Cook and Flanagan for Tyrell Sloan, Jacob Liddle and Kade Reed. There's no risk now. 2026 is done. Flanagan has to take these risks to save his coaching career and potentially provide something positive for suffering fans.

4. Why did the Parramatta Eels sign Jonah Pezet? The one-year deal