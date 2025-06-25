While all the attention has been on the future of Tyrell Sloan over the past few days, the St George Illawarra Dragons are set to lose a veteran forward at the end of the season to a rival club.

A veteran of the NRL, Jack De Belin has been in the NRL since 2011 - had a three-year hiatus from the competition due to being stood down under the NRL's no-fault policy - and has only ever played for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, that is set to change with the three-time NSW Blues representative and Papua New Guinea international poised to finish his career at another club away from the Dragons.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the veteran forward has informed the Dragons that he will sign with the Parramatta Eels from next year on a two-year contract.

It is understood that there will be an option in his contract for the second season.

Reports from News Corp indicate that the Dragons were in talks with the forward about extending his contract with the club after he re-signed with them in 2025, but things didn't eventuate.

As it stands, De Belin will link up with the club at the end of this season, but the Dragons may decide to release him early before the June 30 deadline to free up salary cap space and a spot on their Top 30 roster.

“I'm in a good mind frame, I'm really excited to play on,” the forward said at a recent media conference in June.

“I feel like my body's in really good nick, I've been playing good football. I don't see the (playing) future ending any time soon.”