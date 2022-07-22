Cody Ramsey was taken out of the game against the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday evening after less than quarter of an hour with a painful looking knee injury.

In wet conditions, and as the Dragons got out to an early lead despite scrappy ball handling from both sides, Ramsey looked to return a Daly Cherry-Evans kick out of his own end.

Bent over awkwardly in the tackle though, his leg buckled under himself and immediate concern was shown by players in the tackle.

He was taken from the field and ruled out of the rest of the game, however, the club are hopeful he has only sustained medial ligament damage, rather than the dreaded ACL injury which would rule him out for between six and nine months at a minimum.

MCL damage, depending on the severity once he is set for scans, could see him return this season ahead of the finals.

"The Dragons doctor saying they are hopefuly it is medial ligament damage only to the knee of Cody Ramsey," Fox Sports sideline reporter Lara Pitt said.

"He will of course be sent for scans, but initially, good news, they aren't thinking worst case news of an ACL injury at this stage."

Ramsey will likely require a few weeks on the sideline regardless of how severe the injury is if he has sustained MCL damage.

That means Tyrell Sloan will likely be recalled to first grade next week, although Moses Mbye could also be yet used in the number one role, although that in itself would mean coach Anthony Griffin needs a replacement centre after Mbye was named at centre to replace Moses Suli for the Manly clash.

The Dragons led the Sea Eagles 12 poins to 0 at halftime.