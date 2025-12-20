The St George Illawarra Dragons have entered into a new historic partnership with JAC Motors that will see their branding appear on the club's playing shorts and match-day assets in both the NRL and NRLW competitions.

In a multi-year agreement, the brand will also be the Dragons' official car partner and marks a powerful alliance and partnership between the two organisations built on toughness, performance and community.

“We're thrilled to welcome JAC Motors into the Dragons family. JAC Motors is a forward-thinking organisation whose values closely align with our strategic direction as a club," CEO Tim Watsford said in a statement.

“Looking ahead to Vegas and our move to the Bruce Gordon Centre in early 2026, partnering with JAC Motors signals our commitment to a powerful new era of growth across all areas of the club.”

JAC Motors Managing Director Ahmed Mahmoud added, "The Dragons represent everything we value at JAC Motors – commitment, resilience, and deep community roots."

"As we grow our Australian presence with vehicles engineered for real-world performance, partnering with a club that shares our fighting spirit and drive for excellence was an easy decision.

"The Red V Army's passion is legendary, and we're committed to delivering value that matches it.

"Starting with sending two proud club members to Vegas for Round One is just the first play in what we see as a long-term partnership built on mutual respect and shared ambition."