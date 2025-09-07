The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly looking to move on Lachlan Ilias prior to the start of 2026, and have also decided they will only offer Cody Ramsey a train and trial deal.

Ramsey, who has sat in reserve grade this year as he worked his way back from a debilitating bowel illness which threatened his life, has been seen by Dragons fans as a potential fullback or winger in first-grade next year.

The NSW Cup captain has been in tremendous form, but it has now been revealed by The Sydney Morning Herald that he will only be offered a train and trial deal with the Red V heading into 2026.

While his form illustrates he would likely be up to first-grade level next year, it may not be a view shared by head coach Shane Flanangan and his staff at the club who finished in 15th spot this year after three straight losses to end the campaign, which was plagued by injuries.

It's understood the Dragons could yet try to assist Ramsey in heading to England for the year, however, he currently does not qualify for the Super League's complicated visa restrictions given the lack of top grade footy in recent times.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys could become involved if he continues to pursue a move to England, with Ramsey, who was rated as one of the best young talents in the game prior to being ruled out of the game for two years, wanting more than the train and trial deal at the joint-venture club.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are also looking to move Lachlan Ilias on.

The halfback is contracted for 2026, but has spent the second half of the year in NSW Cup.

He started the year in the top grade for the club, but was dropped less than halfway into the year with the Dragons struggling for points.

With Ilias then joining Jonah Glover in the halves at the NSW Cup, the Dragons reserve grade outfit found their way to second on the table, but neither he or Glover could earn a recall.

Shane Flanagan's side have Daniel Atkinson arriving next year, while Kyle Flanagan and Lyhkan King-Togia remain on the books. It's likely the Dragons will be looking to bring in another half to bolster their options too, with the club admitting as much publically just two months ago.

It's unclear if any clubs have shown interest in Ilias, but reading between the lines of his manager Braith Anasta's previous comments on NRL 360, Ilias would have no issues leaving the club.