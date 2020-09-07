“I’ve kept this secret for all these years,” Blacklock said.

“But the reason I lost my passion for the Dragons and left the club was because of racism. It came from the worst place possible – within our team environment.

“The vast majority of those I played with and was coached by were great – not a problem – but there was an element there that hurt me. I remember them talking about my good mate Preston [Campbell] and he would say, ‘Get that little black c—‘.

“That was like a dagger to my heart. I kept that pain to myself.

“The person who had the [racist] streak knows who it is. I don’t know if he knows it drove me away from the club, but I saw him at a function recently and he couldn’t look at me.”

Following the interview, St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb issued a statement expressing the club’s sadness at Blacklock’s admission, while praising his bravery for speaking out.

“Racism has no place in society, in rugby league and certainly not at the St George Illawarra Dragons,” Webb said.