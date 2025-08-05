The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly upped their offer to Adam Doueihi as they attempt to lure the utility away from the Wests Tigers.

One of the few players in the NRL who are still without a contract for 2026, Doueihi has become one of the most in-demand players in recent weeks, especially after a man-of-the-match performance against the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Previously catching the interest of the Dragons at the end of last week, the Red V have now decided to increase their offer to the utility, which would see him earn $500,000 a season for 2026 and 2027 on a two-year contract, per 100% Footy.

The increase in their offer comes one day after the Wests Tigers tabled a revised two-year deal to Doueihi and his management.

However, it is understood that the deal at the Tigers will only see him earn $350,000 a season, and they won't budge on offering him more money.

"One thing about Ads (Adam Doueihi) is that we're really close off the field," teammate and friend Alex Twal recently said.

"I would love for him to stay at the club, and I'm sure when that time comes, he'll make that decision. Whatever decision he makes, I'll back it."

Shuffled into multiple roles at the Tigers this season, the Lebanese international has been used in a number of different positions, but has easily been one of the club's best players in recent weeks, which saw them claim wins against the Roosters and Bulldogs.

Monitoring him since the end of last season, it is understood that Dragons coach Shane Flanagan will likely use him as a lock-forward, but can also use him in the centres and halves.

However, a move to his primary position as a five-eighth or halfback is unlikely due to the club already having Kyle Flanagan, Lachlan Ilias and Lyhkan King-Togia on their books.

Meanwhile, Daniel Atkinson will join them from the Cronulla Sharks.