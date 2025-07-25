Adam Doueihi's tenure at the Wests Tigers looks set to conclude at the end of the 2025 season.\r\n\r\nThe star utility has been a mainstay through some dark times at the Tigers, but between stalled negotiations and rising tensions with the coaching staff, Doueihi is almost certain to be donning a new logo in 2026.\r\n\r\nHis ability to play multiple positions across the park is certain to score him a deal for next year, with multiple NRL clubs looking to plug holes in their rosters in the Hunt for a premiership.\r\n\r\nReports earlier this week indicated Doueihi had been offered around $350,000 by the Tigers; however, with a hard-nosed advisor like Isaac Moses in his ear, the Lebanon international is unlikely to take up the discounted offer.\r\n\r\nThat leaves him with a plethora of options heading into 2026, and with versatile Origin stars like Kurt Mann and Connor Watson boosting the stocks of the modern-day utility, we could see Doueihi sign with any number of clubs.\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\nCurrently firming as the most likely destination for Doueihi, the Dragons would suit the 26-year-old's game perfectly.\r\n\r\nDoueihi's ability to cover a multitude of positions, whether that's in the halves, the centres, or at lock, would be a major boon for this Dragons outfit. The club is far from set on their current halves situation, and while it's said that Shane Flanagan is eager to get Daniel Atkinson in the No. 7 jersey in 2026, his success in the role is not guaranteed.\r\n\r\nJack De Belin also leaves the club at season's end, and while the Dragons do have a crop of youngsters who will be eyeing the role, they will not bring the experience that Doueihi can.\r\n\r\nWhile his versatility would be a welcome addition the side, his voice as a leader could potentially be his greatest asset, especially if he were to feature in the halves.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons are not in much of a better position than the Tigers currently, but with reports that the club has a $400,000 contract awaiting his signature and a starting role open, it could be the perfect fit.\r\nParramatta Eels\r\nReports earlier this year indicated that there was mutual interest between Doueihi and the Eels, and with Dylan Brown exiting the club, it could be the perfect home for the departing Tiger.\r\n\r\nJason Ryles is reportedly keen on giving Joash Papalii the first run at the five-eighth role for the Eels. However, if the club managed to snag their halfback's international halves partner, that could flip the script.\r\n\r\nMitchell Moses and Doueihi have shared the field on multiple occasions for Lebanon.\r\n\r\nThe two know each other's games quite well, and while the chemistry may not be as strong as their current pairing, the foundations are there for an electric one-two punch.\r\n\r\nThere is also room for Doueihi in the centres, with the club by no means locked into the current starter in Sean Russell.\r\n\r\nThe Eels are building quite nicely for the future, and with an experienced playmaker like Doueihi among their troops, they could make a bit of noise in 2026.\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\nThe Cowboys are poised to be an intriguing team in 2026.\r\n\r\nBetween whispers that head coach Todd Payten is on the outer, Reed Mahoney joining the side to replace Reece Robson, and no indication as to who will partner Tom Dearden in the halves, it's all a little hazy in Townsville.\r\n\r\nEnter Adam Doueihi, who could fill in as the ultimate 'Mr. Fix It' in this chaotic Cowboys side.\r\n\r\nIf the Tigers' utility were to head to North Queensland in 2026, he could help answer many of the positional questions floating around the camp. He could easily fill the No. 6 jumper alongside Dearden, or slot into the centres, which are far from settled at the moment.\r\n\r\nHe would also be an elite replacement option throughout the Origin period, where he could plug multiple holes left by the massive number of representative stars on the side.\r\n\r\nDoueihi could be a major difference maker for the Cows.\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\nIf Doueihi is looking to rake in a big wicket from the Perth Bears, or any other club in 2027, signing with the Panthers may just be his best option.\r\n\r\nIn recent history, donning the Panthers logo as a high-quality utility is a surefire ticket to a big contract elsewhere. Just ask Jack Cogger and Daine Laurie.\r\n\r\nThe Panthers are another side that is stacked with Origin talent, meaning Doueihi could find himself playing at lock or in the halves while the club's main men are out.\r\n\r\nIf Doueihi were happy to take a backseat role and head to Penrith as a bench utility, he could elevate his game to another level.\r\n\r\nPlaying behind Nathan Cleary, under the tutelage of Ivan Cleary, in a system that omits success year after year would do wonders for Doueihi's career.\r\nManly Sea Eagles\r\nWhile Jake Trbojevic is set to re-sign with the Sea Eagles until the end of 2027, there is no debating that the former Blues skipper is not what he once was.\r\n\r\nHe has been filling the club's lock role for years.\r\n\r\nHowever as he begins to slow down, it may be best for the club to move him into the front row permanently, inviting Doueihi in to lock down the No. 13 jumper.\r\n\r\nDoueihi could bring a level of silkiness that the Sea Eagles have lacked in recent years, playing the perfect link man role in the middle alongside Jamal Fogarty and Luke Brooks.\r\n\r\nA move to Manly would solidify him as an out-and-out lock; however, with the star utility excelling in the role for the Tigers in the past, it may just be the best option.\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\r\nA return to Redfern could be the perfect move for Doueihi.\r\n\r\nThe Rabbitohs have been riddled with injuries in recent years, and with stars like Cameron Murray, Cody Walker, and Campbell Graham all missing extended periods on multiple occasions, Doueihi's services would certainly not go amiss.\r\n\r\nUnlike the other teams listed, there would be no set position for Doueihi in the long term.\r\n\r\nWith Cody Walker expected to miss a lot of the 2026 season, he could fill his role, with head coach Wayne Bennett unlikely to hand the reins to any of their current halves options.\r\n\r\nHe would also be an elite option in the centres, with Graham in-and-out with injury, and Jack Wighton entering the twilight years of his career.\r\n\r\nDoueihi could be the type of player that the South Sydney Rabbitohs have needed for years, and with Bennett leading him, it could be a match made in heaven.