Brisbane Broncos superstar Patrick Carrigan and his management will begin chats on him re-signing with the club to ensure that he remains in Brisbane long-term.

As one of the most consistent and hard-working forwards, the Daily Telegraph is reporting Carrigan's management has reached out to the Broncos to begin preliminary chats for a pay rise in his extension, despite still being locked up for another two-and-a-half years.

At 28 years old, it would almost certainly see him play out his entire career donning the Broncos colours if the two parties agree on an extension in Brisbane.

He will return from suspension this weekend as the Broncos gain back more troops following an injury-ravaged four weeks.

Reece Walsh will also return for the Sydney Roosters clash on Saturday, bolstering their firepower after back-to-back wins despite their injury toll.

The past month has seen Walsh, Payne Haas, Corey Jensen, Ben Hunt, Brendan Piakura, and Aublix Tawha all miss extended time battling respective issues.

With Haas' departure to South Sydney at year's end, it will no-doubt see Carrigan receive a well-deserved pay bump after the club frees up money in their salary cap to ensure he is comfortable at Red Hill.

With Carrigan off contract at the end of 2028, Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy confirmed that keeping him at the club is a top priority.

“Pat is a really important part of our club,” Donaghy told the Daily Telegraph.

“He has been at our club since he was a young man and was thrown into leadership really early.

“All those experiences, sometimes as challenging as they were at times, I'm sure it's helped shape the man and the player that he is today.

“Pat is a terrific leader and a terrific person at this footy club.

“Every interaction I've had with Pat has been a real positive one.

“He approaches things with a real spring in his step and the type of person that we would love to have at the Broncos for his entire career.”

Donaghy also said that Carrigan's work ethic and determination to be the best on any team is honourable.

“He is very marketable, but he is also very committed to being the best player that he can be. Right now, he is at the top of his game for both Queensland and Australia,” he said.

“He is a really important part of our team and we'd like to see that continue for many years to come.”

With Carrigan's current deal expiring in the PNG Chiefs' second year in the NRL, many have speculated that the Melanesian club may make a big play for the Kangaroo representative.

With Jarome Luai's historic signing with the Chiefs on Wednesday, there will no-doubt be a domino effect leading players to sign with the club.

However, Carrigan shut down talks of a move out of Brisbane and reaffirmed he wants to remain a Bronco.

“Before you ask me about PNG, I'm very comfortable with where I am at the moment,” said Carrigan.

“Jarome's leadership and resume in the game speaks for itself.

“But I think the opportunity to be part of a club that can unify a nation would be something that speaks to a lot of players, irrespective of the dollar value.

“I've got a few more years left at the club and when I first watched rugby league, I was wearing a Broncos jersey.

“I'm living my dream day in, day out, and at this point in my life, I'm loving running out in the Broncos jumper every week.”

Carrigan has played 136 NRL games, all in Broncos colours, along with 12 appearances for the QLD Maroons since his debut in 2019.