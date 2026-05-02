Brandon Smith's horror run with injuries continues, with a timeline being set on his calf injury in South Sydney Rabbitohs' win against the Melbourne Storm on Anzac Day last week.

Smith was strong in his two performances against the Raiders and the Dragons in his return fortnight after coming back from another preseason calf injury.

Although ESPN is reporting that he will miss a month on the sidelines after coming off the field prematurely last Saturday.

It is the same calf that kept him out of action for multiple weeks in the preseason, with coach Wayne Bennett giving an update on the Kiwi international.

"He's pretty disappointed, to be honest with you, he's out for another month," Bennett told the media on Saturday.

"He loves to play and he brings a lot to the team. But we all have our disappointments so he's got to handle it."

Adam Elliot will replace him after he was also working through a lingering calf problem throughout the early weeks of the season.

He joined South Sydney after an injury-riddled year hampered his ability to play consistently for the Newcastle Knights in 2025.

He made a move to the Rabbitohs on a one-year deal to bolster their forward pack, and will get his chance to prove himself back in the NRL for the first time since round 12 last year.

"He kept ringing me ... He wanted to be here, so I'm happy for him to be. He's been very good," Bennett said.

"Adam hasn't played for the latter period of last year and we're seven or eight weeks into the season and he's getting his first game.

"I admire them (players) for how they persevere and want to be back and playing with their teammates."

The Rabbitohs will make the trip up the motorway to face the Knights on Sunday, who are welcoming Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best back from injury.