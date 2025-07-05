Amid rumours of an altercation between Adam Doueihi and coach Benji Marshall at the Wests Tigers, stand-in captain Alex Twal admits that he "would love" the utility to remain at the club beyond the conclusion of this season.

Before being semi-shut down by Marshall at his weekly press conference, reports emerged during the week that the coach and Doueihi, one of the veterans of the Wests Tigers, were involved in a heated training confrontation.

The initial reports indicated that things got aggressive between the pair after Marshall tackled the utility back in a training scrimmage.

Linked with a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons at the back end of last year, the incident has put even more uncertainty on Doueihi's future, who runs off-contract at the end of the season.

While he has yet to secure a new deal, Tigers stand-in captain Alex Twal is hoping his close friend and teammate can remain at the club as they continue to revamp their roster and look to once again become a finals contender.

"One thing about Ad's [Adam Doueihi] is that we're really close off the field," Twal said.

"I would love for him to stay at the club, and I'm sure when that time comes, he'll make that decision.

"Whatever decision he makes, I'll back it."

The Wests Tigers currently have seven vacant spots on their Top 30 roster for next season, with Jayden Sullivan set to return from the Rabbitohs, while they have signed Kai Pearce-Paul from the Newcastle Knights.