In-demand utility Adam Doueihi has reportedly been tabled a two-year contract by a rival club as they attempt to lure him away from the Wests Tigers.

One of the few Tigers players still without a deal for 2026, Doueihi's future has been clouded in uncertainty in recent months ever since he was involved in a heated altercation with coach Benji Marshall in a training scrimmage.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Doueihi has been tabled a two-year contract from the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Lebanese international has struggled to secure a regular spot in the West Tigers' team this season, often being shuffled into multiple roles and not allowed to play his primary role in the halves.

The offer from the Dragons comes after Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall confirmed last week that the club tabled an extension to keep him for the 2026 season.

“I don't say a lot about recruitment publicly, but what I will say is that we've offered him a contract,” Marshall said. “What happens from there is behind the scenes. My part's done, but we definitely want to keep him.”

The Dragons have been monitoring Doueihi since the end of last season when he emerged as a contender to replace Ben Hunt's spot in the halves before deciding to stay on at the Tigers for an extra season.

Once seen as a possible option to play in the halves, Doueihi is set to play in the lock-forward position if the deal with the Dragons is confirmed.

This is due to them already having Kyle Flanagan, Lachlan Ilias and Lyhkan King-Togia on their books, while Daniel Atkinson will join the Red V from the Cronulla Sharks at the end of the season.

Doueihi also found himself linked to the Penrith Panthers before the club's CEO, Matt Cameron, confirmed that there was no interest in securing his services.