Melbourne Storm have moved quickly to lock away one of the most exciting young forwards to emerge from their pathways, securing Cooper Clarke on a contract extension through to the end of 2029.

Clarke is currently a top 30 squad member and was previously contracted until the end of the 2028 season.

It was reported by News Corp last week that the extension would be up to the 2031 season. However, now that is not the case.

At just 19, Clarke has already made it clear he belongs.

After earning his NRL debut in Round 1 against the Parramatta Eels, he has since added three more first-grade appearances to his name, a rapid rise that few would have predicted even twelve months ago.

Internally, the club had huge wraps on their NAS replacement and in 2025, his season included NSW Under 19's State Origin honours, named the club's SG Ball Player of the Year, and played a pivotal role in the maiden Jersey Flegg premiership victory of the Panthers, a result that carried its own weight of significance for a club that is taking its development pathways seriously.

Storm's Director of Football, Frank Ponissi, in the club statement, made clear that Clarke's re-signing is about more than the present moment; it is a statement of belief in what is still to come.

"Cooper is a young forward we're really excited about. He's earned his first-grade opportunity this season through hard work and made significant improvements to his game over the off-season.

“He's a great competitor with a terrific attitude and a strong willingness to learn, and we're looking forward to his continued development in a Melbourne Storm jersey over the coming years.”