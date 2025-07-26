Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron has addressed rumours that the club are interested in signing Adam Doueihi and Tyrell Sloan from the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons.\r\n\r\nOver the past month, the rumour mill has been humming surrounding the futures of the two players and they have found themselves linked with a potential move to the Panthers as well as a host of other teams.\r\n\r\nWhile the Panthers have yet to lose another star this season, they continue to make changes to their roster as they attempt to maintain their status as one of the elite teams in the NRL.\r\n\r\nHowever, Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron has shut down the rumours, confirming to Peter Lang from The Western Weekender\u00a0that neither Doueihi nor Sloan is on the club's radar.\r\n\r\nOnce seen as the future of the Dragons, Sloan has had a turbulent last 18 months and has been on the outer for much of the 2025\u00a0NRL\u00a0season, which saw him transition from fullback to the wing with the arrival of\u00a0Clinton Gutherson.\r\n\r\nStruggling to hit his stride on the wing, his attacking ability is undeniable, but he has lacked consistency during his time on the field and has been targeted in defence on some instances.\r\n\r\nWith reports indicating that he was granted permission to leave the club earlier in the year, he found himself linked to the Panthers and Super League outfit, Catalans Dragons as of late.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224527" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 08: Adam Doueihi of the Tigers looks on during the round 14 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, on June 08, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile Sloan is still contracted at the Dragons for another 12 months, Doueihi is without a contract for the 2026 NRL season and has been linked to the Panthers, Dragons and even the Parramatta Eels.\r\n\r\nRELATED: SIX potential landing spots for Adam Doueihi in 2026\r\n\r\nOne of the few Tigers players still without a deal for 2026, Doueihi's future has been clouded in uncertainty in recent months ever since he was involved in a heated altercation with coach\u00a0Benji Marshall\u00a0in a training scrimmage.\r\n\r\nThe Lebanese international has also failed to cement a regular position in the team, which has seen him shuffled into multiple roles and not seen him play his primary role in the halves.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don't say a lot about recruitment publicly, but what I will say is that we've offered him a contract,\u201d Tigers coach Benji Marshall said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat happens from there is behind the scenes. My part's done, but we definitely want to keep him.\u201d