When the PNG Chiefs enter the NRL in 2028, they want to be more than just another franchise.

They want to be a mirror, a reflection of the only nation on earth where rugby league is the national sport.

That ambition has been given a number: one in three.

The target, set by those steering the fledgling franchise, is for roughly a third of the playing roster to carry Papua New Guinean heritage.

It is not a quote, but instead a benchmark driven by pride, identity, and a genuine belief that the talent is already out there waiting to be harnessed.

Willie Peters was appointed to the head coaching role earlier this week, and news within the last 48 hours has also revealed Liam Ayoub will drive recruitment, with Michael Chammas leading the football department.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson spoke about the expectations and standards she wants to establish.

"I'm not going to be shying away from setting benchmarks and making sure it's called the PNG Chiefs,” said Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson.

"So, therefore, it has to have Papua New Guineans in the team, no question about it.

"For me, it's about having that right mix as well because if you think about the fact you need to have some mature players there, but also having some really good talent from PNG as well.

“So I'm quite happy to set thresholds and [begin] working with the NRL about what the thresholds should be for the first years. Eventually, as you go forward, you're looking at the fact that the team for me would be young, talented Papua New Guineans in the team long term.

"As I said at the start, it'll certainly be a mix of international players and Papua New Guineans as well. It's really key that we get that right.”

The foundation for such ambition is not being built on wishful thinking.

PNG is a nation teeming with rugby league talent, with the Junior Kumuls pushing the Australian Schoolboys to the wire in recent clashes, drawing in 2024 before falling 22-14 last year.

"The challenge, and as I've said this to Chammas, is we'd be looking probably to try and get 30-35 per cent of the team being Papua New Guineans if possible,” McPherson revealed.

"There's so much young talent coming up as well. If you look at the last time the Junior Kumuls were out playing against Australia and how well they played, that just shows you the talent that's there, that's coming through. I think it's something that we'll be successful with.”

One financial weapon the Chiefs carry into the market is considerable: from November 1 this year, they can offer tax-free salaries, and even tax-free third-party payments to recruits.

It's an advantage no NRL club can match.

The developmental side of the vision rests with the PNGRFL Academy, run by experienced Australian coach Joey Grima, which is tasked with identifying and nurturing the next wave of talent emerging from across the nation.

The PNG Hunters have competed in the Queensland Cup/Hostplus Cup since 2013, winning the competition in 2017, and have been a competitive force.

Aside from Justin Olam , they have yet to consistently produce NRL-ready players. That is the pipeline the Chiefs are determined to build.

"PNG's already got real talent in the country, there's no question about it,” McPherson said.