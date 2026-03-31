World filtering out of St George Illawarra Dragons early this week painted a picture of a cautious, calm feeling on Shane Flanagan's coaching position, with the club insisting he was safe.

Despite a disappointing performance on the Gold Coast on Sunday night that critics have deemed to be as putrid as anything they've served up in recent memory, the Dragons are standing firmly behind their coach.

For now.

The next four weeks could define not just the season, but the entire Flanagan era.

It begins on Saturday night when they play the North Queensland Cowboys at Jubilee Stadium.

Their supporters will be expecting a win and nothing less.

The situation is not merely a crisis of the present. Its roots run deeper.

The contract extension of intention and faith in Flanagan has since brought on eight losses in nine games, with the coach standing in frustration and disappointment, and things went dark when his son Kyle copped a serious head knock that left him unconscious for five minutes.

Rugby league, however, does not traffic in sympathy, with calls for the Dragons coach to play teenage star Kade Reed, who has impressed so far in the NSW Cup this season and was a standout in the first-grade trial games in February.

Illawarra product Josh Morris laid it out plainly on 2GB's Continuous Call Team Offload podcast this week.

"It's eight losses in a row now if you count the four to end the season," he said on 2GB's Continuous Call Team Offload podcast this week.

"Dragons fans are just as passionate as Manly fans, they want to see success, and if they don't get it, the drums will get louder and louder each week.

"One thing I will say about Flanno is he has quite a young squad there, and he's probably the right type of person to instil the toughness and grittiness.

"He does have runs on the board of bringing clubs out of the doldrums into premiership-winning teams, and we've got to remember that as well."

With a new CEO in Tim Watsford and head of recruitment in Daniel Anderson, while securing Keaon Koloamatangi on a five-year deal from 2027, the bones of something better are there, but it doesn't necessarily mean they'll win football games straight away.

Veteran News Corp journalist Andrew Webster was blunt about the coming weeks and what it means for Flanagan's future.

"They have extended him out to bring stability, particularly around recruitment - but that's only gonna go so far if you're not winning games," Webster expressed on the Offload podcast.

"If they're not going well by Anzac Day and they don't perform in that match, that's always a drama at the club.

"If they don't get at least one win out of those three matches heading into the Roosters match, then Dragons management are gonna have to have some pretty tough conversations with Shane Flanagan.

"Having spoken to people at the club - that's definitely at play."

Amid the gloom, there is one subplot carrying a lot of intrigue.

Teenage halfback Kade Reed is widely regarded as the club's long-term answer in the halves.

Questions have lingered about whether he is ready physically and mentally for the NRL grind, with Flanagan having tempered expectations around an early debut.

Kyle Flanagan will be on the sidelines for the next three weeks, and pressure is on Lyhkan King-Togia to perform in the five-eighth role.

"Dragons fans have been agitating to try and see Kade Reed in the halves," Morris said.

"They liked what they've seen in the trials and what happened to Kyle, while it was disappointing, he won't play next week, and that will force Shane's hand.

"He will have to put someone new in the halves. If he plays well, does he keep him there, or does he bring Kyle back? That's gonna be the question people will ask."

Luke Keary has seen enough and wants the Dragons to simply back the kid and see what happens.

"I think Kade Reed comes into the side, just throw him in," Keary said on The Bye Round.

"From what I've seen in the trials, he's gonna offer them something that they haven't had in a long time.

"I think you just bite the bullet."