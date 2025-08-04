The Wests Tigers are not ready to throw the towel in when it comes to the future of utility Adam Doueihi, with a revised two-year offer on the table.

Doueihi has been in the sights of a number of clubs recently, with the Tigers keen to retain the utility, and joint-venture rivals the St George Illawara Dragons also tabling an offer to him.

The injury-prone half, centre and fullback has been in some of his best form in recent weeks, shuffling into the number 13 role at the Wests Tigers, although he played at halfback over the weekend against the Bulldogs.

That form, as well as his status within the Tigers squad, has led to reports published in News Corp that the black and gold are now willing to contract him until the end of 2027, with the dollar value increasing again.

The Tigers, originally offering somewhere in the $350,000 ballpark for one season, increased that offer to around $400,000 per season last week, and have now increased the offer to two years.

It's understood Doueihi's preference is to remain at the Tigers, and so the second year could be enough for the deal to fall over the line for the utility.

The Dragons' interest is believed to be for Doueihi to potentially replace Jack de Belin at lock, with the long-term Dragons' forward signing on with the Parramatta Eels for next year.

Doueihi would also come under consideration for a spot in the halves at the Dragons given their struggles to score points this year, although the arrival of Daniel Atkinson from the Cronulla Sharks will add to competition there.

The Tiger is believed to want to play in the halves, but that also is unlikely to happen at the Tigers as Jarome Luai and Latu Fainu guide the club into the future.