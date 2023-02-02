The St George Illawarra Dragons' pre-season from hell has taken another turn, with Jack Bird to undergo minor knee surgery.

The utility, who can play at fullback, centre, five-eighth, second-row and lock, has had major knee issues before, although confirmed this wasn't one of them.

Bird, who has suffered two ruptured ACL's previously, was seen limping at training and confirmed the issue had to do with his meniscus.

Minor surgery will fix the issue, and while Bird's pre-season will be disrupted, the Dragons may be counting their blessings that they have a Round 1 bye on multiple fronts.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Bird revealed he felt a click in his knee.

“I got through training on Monday, and I was doing some extra kicking at the end when I felt a little ‘click' in my knee,” Bird told the Herald.

“It didn't buckle. I've done the left knee twice, but I spoke with the doctor, and he said the ACL was good – both ACLs are strong. The stitch that was holding down the meniscus has come loose.

“I'll go in for an arthroscopy on Friday. It's just a cleanout – I'll be right to go [by round two]."

Bird has been training at five-eighth after Talatau Amone was subjected to the no-fault stand-down rule, and Jayden Sullivan injured his hamstring.

Sullivan has been pictured running at training again and it's believed he could be a chance of playing the Charity Shield.

He was expected to be given first crack at the number six jumper following Amone's no-fault stand-down, while Cody Ramsey's illness is likely to bring Tyrell Sloan back into the side at fullback, meaning pre-season training time to work on combinations will be crucial at the Red V.

Despite the reports regarding Sullivan, Hunt revealed to the publication that it's Bird who is likely to get first crack at the number six.

“I think if Birdy is fit he will be there, and he's shown enough through his career to deserve that [first] shot,” Hunt said.

“The first few rounds of the year you want to go with your most experienced side. It's never the prettiest footy, you need to defend well, and Birdy brings that."

The Dragons have a bye in Round 1, before taking on the Gold Coast Titans at home on the Sunday night of Round 2 to kick-off their season.