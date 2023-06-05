Dragons forward Jack de Belin has reportedly told club officials he will take up a 2024 option in his playing contract that will see him earn a reported $800,000.

In the second season of a three-year deal, de Belin had the option to either opt-in or opt-out for next season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday morning that he has opted-in to the contract, which will be his 12th season at the club.

A contract extension following the 2024 season has also been discussed, with conversations brewing between de Belin's management and officials at the club. Aged 32, this would likely be his final contract and would see him remain a one-club player.

Although the Dragons have struggled to find wins this season - sitting in last place on the NRL ladder - de Belin has flourished in his 11th NRL season.

While Brad Fittler didn't pick him for the NSW Blues in Game 1, he earnt consideration for the squad.

Depending on injuries sustained by multiple players in Round 14 and maybe Round 15, he could see himself returning to the Origin arena.

"I'd like to add three years (beyond 2024)," de Belin said via the Herald.

"I'm a young 32, and still feel fantastic body-wise."

"I love the Dragons and have only ever envisaged myself being a one-club man."

"The club has been loyal to me, and I have been loyal to the club. It's a two-way street, and we have both been good to each other. I would like to think it continues on in the future."