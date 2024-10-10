St George Illawarra Dragons forward Dan Russell has officially signed with a new club, with the deal seeing him exit the NRL competition.

Despite having a mutual option for next season with the Dragons, Russell was farewelled by the club less than a month ago to allow him to take up a two-year contract with the Warrington Wolves until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Failing to play a single NRL match this season, his move to Warrington will see him play under Sam Burgess and will likely replace Matty Nicholson in the starting back-row.

The Kumals representative made his Round 19 debut against the Canberra Raiders in 2023 and has gone on to play a further seven games for the club. All of which saw him start in the second row and play the full 80 minutes in all but one game.

During these appearances, Russell made 307 tackles at a tackle efficiency of 91.9 per cent, ran a total of 535 running metres (averaging 66 per game) and managed one line break.

“It's a massive moment in my career and I'm grateful for the opportunity," Russell said.

“We stayed in Warrington during the World Cup for PNG and I remember the atmosphere being incredible at The Halliwell Jones.

"Everyone talks about the UK crowds but to actually witness it gave me the drive to experience it again. I'm grateful to be at such a great club with great fans. To play in front of those fans each week will be really special.

“I've had experience in the NRL and now making the transition overseas has come at the right time in my career with a good group at Warrington under Sam Burgess.

"I feel my game is going to go to another level under the coaches and I'm super excited.”

A 2020 NRL Nines winner with the North Queensland Cowboys, Russell paved his way through the Queensland Cup, Brisbane Broncos and with the Cowboys before joining the Dragons on a train-and-trial contract in 2022.

His career includes a stint with the Central Queensland Capras in the Mal Meninga Cup in 2012-13 before joining the Broncos U20s side in 2014-15- appearing in seven games for the club.

In 2018 he signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys but struggled to cement a spot in first-grade and failed to register an NRL game.

On the international stage, the forward was named in the Papua New Guinea roster for the Rugby League World Cup last year and the Pacific Championships in 2023, where he has played ten Test matches.

“I'm thrilled we've been able to bring Dan over to Super League for next season," Warrington coach Sam Burgess said.

“His size, power and physicality will strengthen our back-row options and he'll add value to our pack moving forward.”