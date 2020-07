St George Illawarra winger Tariq Sims has been handed a one-game suspension for dangerous contact in the Dragons win over the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Sims will miss one week with an early guilty plea, while teammate Euan Aitken is free to face the Sharks in round 11 after accepting an early guilty plea for the same charge.

Sims’ poor judiciary record led to the one-week suspension.

The Dragons have until midday, Monday to determine next steps on both charges.