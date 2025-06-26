The St George Illawarra Dragons have handed talented young winger Jesse Williams a new contract, keeping him at the club for the foreseeable future.

Initially off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, Zero Tackle understands that Williams has agreed to an upgraded contract extension with the Dragons.

The move to retain Williams comes after he had attracted the attention of two rival teams over 12 months ago.

Currently playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup, Williams started at the Dragons in 2023 in the SG Ball Cup, where he captained the side and has quickly proven that he possesses all the makings of a first-grade player, with his elite speed, quickness, and athletic ability.

The move to retain Williams comes after it was confirmed that veteran forward Jack De Belin will depart the club to join the Parramatta Eels next season.

A veteran of the NRL, the three-time NSW Blues representative will not finish his career as a one-club player and it is understood that there will be an option in his contract to remain at the Eels alongside Zac Lomax for 2027.

“I've enjoyed every minute of my time at the club and have made some wonderful friends and memories," De Belin said in a statement.

“I'm also grateful for the way the fans have always supported me since the day I arrived here as a teenager.

“My focus now is finishing the season off on a good note.”