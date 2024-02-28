After an incredible start to the 2024 SG Ball Cup campaign, St George Illawarra Dragons youngster Jesse Williams is reportedly gaining traction from rival teams.

While the teams have not been named, it is understood that two rival clubs of the Dragons have disclosed that they are interested in recruiting the 18-year-old, per Wide World of Sports.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, Williams has scored seven tries in the NSWRL competition.

However, due to new rules implemented by the NRL, clubs are unable to talk to him until November in an attempt to lure him away from the Red V.

This allows the Dragons to tie him up on a long-term contract. Still, there is yet to be any news or reports to indicate that the club will sign him post-2025.