St George Illawarra Dragons rising star Loko Pasifiki Tonga has requested permission to explore his options around the NRL.

The development comes after he was once again overlooked for Shane Flanagan's side, who have started the season zero and six.

Changes were expected on Tuesday for this weekend's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but barring the forced change in the centres with Moses Suli out injured, Flanagan has not made a single change to his side.

That means Pasifiki Tonga, who ran for 252 metres, scored a try and had almost 80 post contact metres in the NSW Cup last weekend, will once again miss out.

He played ten games last year, but hasn't registered a minute of first-grade in 2026.

Zero Tackle understands the prop has been disgruntled over the situation for a number of weeks now, but News Corp has revealed things came to a head on Tuesday, with his management requesting permission to explore options.

Without permission, Pasifiki Tonga, who re-signed with the club last year until the end of 2027, is tied to the Red V for the remainder of this season and the next one, and will not be able to test the open market until November 1.

The Dragons are understood to have no desire to let him go, but Pasifki Tonga could find himself at a new club this year if a move happens before the June 30 deadline.

As it stands, the Dragons have a talented crop of junior forwards in their system, with Hamish Stewart, the Couchman brothers and Dylan Egan all making their presence felt at various times.

Jacob Halangahu, who alongside Pasifki Tonga is on the fringe of the 19-man squad, is also viewed as a rising star, but it could be that the young prop who played junior Origin and played in the Dragons' drought-breaking SG Ball win in 2024, is the best of the lot.

St George Illawarra's refusal to make any changes comes with Shane Flanagan under enormous pressure for his job, although a board meeting slated for today is understood to have been pushed back by a fortnight.