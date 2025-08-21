The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly weighing up moving Clint Gutherson into the forward pack in 2026 to accommodate the potential arrival of Chevy Stewart.

The Canberra Raiders back-up fullback has been, unsurprisingly, given permission to leave the club at the end of this year despite being contracted through to the end of 2027.

He is stuck behind Kaeo Weekes in the nation's capital, and, with Weekes now re-signed out to the end of 2029, the future looks bleak in Canberra for the talented youngster.

It has created a race for his services, but Wide World of Sports' The Mole is now reporting that the St George Illawarra Dragons have emerged as the front-runners for his services.

That would, however, create an issue in itself, with former Parramatta Eel and current Dragons' co-captain owning the club's number one jersey.

While there has long been talk about Gutherson moving out of the number one jumper owing to long-running knee issues, it had always been tipped that Tyrell Sloan would eventually reclaim the club's fullback spot.

That is now unlikely, with Sloan reportedly given permission to leave the joint-venture.

His defence and ability under the high ball has left plenty to be desired, and he is clearly well down the pecking order on the wing for coach Shane Flanagan, who himself has re-signed until the end of 2028.

Cody Ramsey could be the other option already at the Dragons, but he is continuing to work his way back from a debilitating bowel issue that left him sidelined for two years.

He has returned through the NSW Cup this year and could push for regular NRL action next year, but the arrival of Stewart would put a spanner in the works.

While it's reported he is close to signing, it's understood he would then be given the number one jumper, with Gutherson instead playing at lock.

His creative and ball-playing would be a danger in the front line for St George Illawarra, but whether his defence is up to the mark remains to be seen.

The Dragons do need a new lock forward next year, with Jack de Belin set to move to the Parramatta Eels.

The veteran forward was set to be replaced by youngster Hamish Stewart, who has impressed in his first NRL season, but it now could be that he splits the duties with Gutherson.

The Dragons have a host of young forwards on the way through their junior system, with Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Toby and Ryan Couchman, Jacob Halangahu, Dylan Egan and Stewart at the forefront of the club's future.