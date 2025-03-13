The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to make a late switch to their side for Round 2, with Tyrell Sloan reportedly set to earn a recall on the wing at the expense of Mathew Feagai.

Sloan was widely predicted to be one of the Dragons' wingers for the opening round of the season - a match the Dragons lost to the Canterbury Bulldogs at Kogarah last weekend.

Instead, coach Shane Flanagan selected Feagai and Christian Tuipulotu for the contest.

The duo were selected again this week despite an impressive reserve grade performance from Sloan, but News Corp are reporting Flanagan will swing a late change for the game in Wollongong against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Sloan, who played fullback last year but has been displaced from that role by off-season recruit Clint Gutherson for 2025, will spend much of the campaign learning from the experienced campaigner before potentially transferring back to the number one jumper next year.

The talented back's big issue came in defence, although Flanagan has been impressed with his development on that front.

Tuipulotu, a former Manly Sea Eagles winger, scored a hat-trick last week and will likely hold his position down throughout the first part of the year, but there are questions around the back five for the Red V.

The club have plenty of options outside of the already named trio, with the likes of youngster Sione Finau, and rugby union convert Nathan Lawson to both push for game time throughout Shane Flanagan's second campaign in charge of the Red V.

The Dragons back five, which now also includes Valentine Holmes following his move from the North Queensland Cowboys during the off-season, will see a major difference in experience to the one they face from the Rabbitohs this week, with Latrell Mitchell already out, and both Jack Wighton and Tyrone Munro to miss through suspension and injury respectively.