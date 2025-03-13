While most players tend to shy away from acknowledging their old side, St George Illawarra Dragons hooker Damien Cook has laid it all out on the table ahead of their Saturday afternoon match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

After playing 13 years in the NRL, Cook knows just how important this weekend's match is. Speaking to nrl.com.au, the Dragons skipper was straight to the point about the theatrics of the matchup.

“You can just ask. I know you want to talk about Souths”.

Cook would be forgiven for letting the nerves get to him, especially after competing against a side he played over 200 matches for. However, Cook seemed exhilarated to be versing the Rabbitohs at WIN Stadium, a field where the Helensburgh Tigers junior had played his grand finals as a kid.

“I'm lucky that I now get to run out there with the Red V on my jersey, so I can't wait to get back out there. It's one of my favourite places because it's where I played my junior footy.

“It's a special field and to go back there now, it's going to be a big occasion and it's fitting that it's going to be against my old team.”

Cook then discussed the surreality of returning to the Dragons over the offseason after playing just two matches for the club back in 2013.

“It was a weird feeling when it all happened and when I first walked back in the door it was pretty surreal,” the former Blues hooker admitted.

“It was just a full circle moment, I suppose, but there's some old staff who are still here and the place is just like I remember."

While joining a new club can be like the first day of school for some players, a 13-year veteran like Cook has made some pretty significant connections over his time, many of whom have followed him to the Red V.

“There are a lot of things that have changed but there are some familiar faces who have made the transition really easy for me and some players I have played alongside before.”

Cook will look to deliver the Dragons their first win of the season on Saturday night, following their Round 1 loss to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, another one of Cook's former clubs.