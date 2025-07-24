The St George Illawarra Dragons have pulled off a major coup this week, confirming the signings of impressive Penrith Panthers twins, Alexander and Cornelius Pupualii.

As reported by Zero Tackle earlier this month, the highly touted duo have made the move to Kogarah, with hopes of making a splash in the NRL in the coming seasons.

At just 16 years old, the twins have already dominated the junior grades, playing for St Marys Saints in the Penrith system.

Cornelius, an outside back, spent the Harold Matthews Cup season with Penrith while his brother Alexander, a back rower, is currently rehabbing an ACL rupture suffered last year.

The twins are expected to make the transition into SG Ball in 2026.

Alexander spoke on how exciting the opportunity is for him and his family after officially signing on with the Red V.

“I'm grateful. I just want to give back to my family. I'm ready to work hard and I'm ready to pull on this jersey,” Alexander said.

Cornelius was equally ecstatic, showing early signs of affection for the Dragons' faithful.

“I have faith in this club's coaching staff and players. There is so much history here. We're both for the fans and can't wait to represent them,” Cornelius said.

The pair will turn 17 at the end of this year, and with solid foundations already laid out for the damaging twins, Dragons fans won't have to wait too long to see them in action.