After receiving interest from multiple NRL clubs, highly-touted Penrith Panthers juniors and twin brothers, Cornelius and Alexander Pupualii, are set to ink a long-term deal with the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

Insiders have told Zero Tackle that the twins recently met with Dragons' coach Shane Flanagan, who was extremely impressed with the 16-year-old pair. Flanagan made his intentions clear to the Pupualii family, with plans to integrate Cornelius, a damaging 6'3 centre, into their backline long-term.

The young outside back has been a damaging highlight reel for his Harold Matthews squad, sitting at a whopping 100kg and 193cm, towering over most young men his age.

His brother, Alexander, is an even more formidable presence for opposing defenders. The burly 119kg second-rower has unfortunately missed all junior footy this year due to an ACL injury, but has been an impressive prospect rising through the Panthers' ranks.

The pair had received calls from the Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sharks, and North Queensland Cowboys; however, they ultimately acknowledged the vision laid out by Flanagan and the Dragons.

Zero Tackle understands that the two parties have orchestrated a verbal agreement that will see the twins soon shift into Dragons colours, an exciting prospect for Red V fans who are starting to see a bright future in Kogarah.