The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially released utility Moses Mbye to take up an opportunity in England.

Just days after reports suggested both Mbye and half Jayden Sullivan had potentially played their last games for the club, it has been confirmed Mbye has been granted an immediate release.

It's unclear at this stage which Super League club the utility will end up with, although it's believed St Helens is the most likely destination with Joey Lussick understood to be on the verge of a release to head back to the NRL and join the Parramatta Eels.

Mbye has struggled to add anything of substance during his time with the struggling Red V, where he has been since the start of the 2022 NRL season.

In his 36 games for the Dragons, Mbye has generally spent most of his minutes at dummy half, playing in conjunction with first Andrew McCullough, and then Jacob Liddle throughout his second campaign in red and white.

Prior to that, Mbye, who has represented Queensland at State of Origin level, played for both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers prior to joining the Dragons.

“There has been an opportunity come up for Moses which we are supportive of,” Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said in a statement confirming the news.

“It gives him a chance to further his career and is a great opportunity for him and his young family.

“He's been a wonderful servant of the game for a long period of time and we wish him all the best in the nest phase of his career and thank him for his contribution to the Dragons over the past two seasons."

It's unclear whether the Dragons will sign another player to take Mbye's spot in the next eight days before the transfer window shuts, or whether the club will instead pay forward salary for next year to clear cap space.

The move, combined with Jayden Sullivan's injury, could pave the way for Connor Muhleisen to make his NRL debut after impressing in the NSW Cup this season, where he has made 19 appearances.