St George Illawarra Dragons forward Emre Guler is understood to have signed a deal to move to the English Super League at the end of the season.

The Dragons put a contract freeze on their current squad in the lead up to Shane Flanagan being sacked, and a number of players are now believed to be unlikely to be retained beyond the end of the season.

The Red V have already signed five players for 2027 externally, with Scott Drinkwater, Phillip Sami, Luke Metcalf, Keaon Koloamatangi and Connor Watson to join.

The club have plenty of question marks over their roster. Dummy half Damien Cook has already confirmed he will be heading overseas, while the likes of Valentine Holmes, Clint Gutherson and Blake Lawrie, all on decent money, have been linked with exits.

While the state of the Dragons squad remains up in the air, it appears Guler - a prop who had started during the opening rounds of the season before losing his spot to Loko Pasifiki Tonga in recent weeks and coming off the bench instead - will be one who is exiting.

Love Rugby League are reporting he has signed a deal with Wakefield Trinity, with the 28-year-old's move reportedly close to being completed.

It's unclear how long the deal will be for, however, it's expected the prop will relocate for multiple seasons.

The ex-Canberra Raiders player debuted in 2019, and moved to the Dragons in 2015. He has 122 NRL appearances to his name.

Wakefield currently have other ex-NRL players in Mason Lino, Tyson Smoothy and Jazz Tevaga on their roster, although it's tipped Smoothy will leave at the end of this season.