St George Illawarra centre Jack Bird has been hit with a grade two contrary conduct charge on Sea Eagles centre Moses Suli on Friday.

Bird will be miss the Dragons’ clash against Newcastle next week should he file for an early guilty plea.

The incident took place early into St George Illawarra’s 38-12 win at Kogarah, with the Red V now 2-1 to start their season.

Meanwhile, Roosters prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita is set to miss one-match for his hit on Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow.

Suluka-Fifita was hit with a grade-one striking charge and will miss the Chooks’ clash against New Zealand in Round 3.

Should the 21-year-old look to fight the suspension, he will risk facing a two-game ban.

Teammate Freddy Lussick was also charged by the league judiciary for dangerous contact on Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds.

Lussick will be fined $1,150 should he take the early guilty plea.