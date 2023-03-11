Constantly in the headlines due to off-field incidents, the Dragons captain Ben Hunt insists that the club's internal problems aren't as big as perceived.

Even though they are yet to kick off their 2023 NRL campaign, the Dragons' image has been marred this year due to a number of off-field incidents.

The off-field issues began at the end of last year when only three players of the Top 30 squad decided to attend the end-of-year awards night.

This was followed by numerous leaks to the media coming from the organisation and a physical altercation between teammates Zane Musgrove and Mikaele Ravalawa just after the Charity Sheild game against the Rabbitohs, while Talatau Amone and Francis Solo have their own legal problems.

However, despite all these internal issues within the squad, captain Ben Hunt claimed on SEN 1170 The Captain's Run, that the internal issues are not as big as the media perceives them to be.

"I feel like I'm a lot more comfortable because I know what's going on, I'm not just hearing it from different people about different things that are going on, I've got a good grasp of what the situations are," he said.

"Internally, they haven't been as major as the media has made them out to be, yes there's a few things that happened that you'd rather didn't happen."

"From the inside, we're feeling really good and we're just excited to get into the season."

The Dragons will kick off their 2023 NRL campaign against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon against the Gold Coast Titans.