The Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons may enter into a revenue-sharing model for their two games next year, aiming to fill Allianz Stadium and 'split it in half'.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons and Bulldogs will open the 2026 NRL season in Las Vegas, and it has now been revealed on SEN Radio by Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton that the two clubs pitched their game in Las Vegas as a package deal.\r\n\r\nNeither club will claim more revenue than the other out of the game.\r\n\r\nThat will then lead to the clubs playing their other game in Australia next year as a neutral one - possibly at Allianz Stadium - to split revenue.\r\n\r\n"When you don't share a venue, it is difficult because you can't open the books up and look at everything like for like," Warburton told the radio station.\r\n\r\n"We thought with the Dragons, Vegas was an easy one because our pitch, when we actually submitted our application, was a joint application, word for word.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo, we're splitting the whole revenue model there down the line.\r\n\r\n"We haven't nailed the venue yet [for the return game in Australia], but it could be an Allianz stadium, somewhat neutral between both teams, and we, from the 50m line, literally split the venue.\r\n\r\n"Bulldogs members on one side, Dragons on the other, and if there's any tickets available, we'll put them up for sale, and the bottom line, the profit at the end of it, we split.\r\n\r\n"At the back end of it, we reflect on how we can do better, and it could roll on for another decade plus like it has with the Rabbitohs."\r\n\r\nThe two clubs are among the most popular in the Sydney basin, with the Bulldogs in particular drawing enormous crowds this year.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons crowds have been poor in recent times owing to a lack of on-field success, but the joint-venture regularly sells out the Anzac Day game against the Sydney Roosters each year, and when success was flowing in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the Red V had little space available for their home games at Kogarah or Wollongong.\r\n\r\nThe Dragons and Bulldogs are also one of rugby league's oldest rivalries and tend to draw larger crowd numbers than standard contests.\r\n\r\nAllianz Stadium has proven to be an excellent venue for the Roosters since it was reopened, with the Eastern Suburbs-based club drawing bigger crowds than they have seen for years to the revamped venue, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs want to move there full-time.