Less than one week when a player swap deal between the Dragons and Manly was first reported, the trade has officially been completed.

Experience front-rower Aaron Woods will join Manly from the Dragons, whilst the Dragons have received Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake in return, effective immediately.

A former New South Wales and Australian representative, Aaron Woods played 19 games for the Dragons since moving to them from the Sharks in 2022.

Previously, he has had stints at the Bulldogs, Sharks and Wests Tigers, where he played for seven seasons.

His experience will be vital to the Manly forwards as he will be looked upon as a locker room leader.

"Aaron adds experience and depth to our middle forwards," Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold said.

"Competition for spots is something we have worked really hard on over the pre-season and ‘Woodsy' will certainly add to that."

"He has played for Australia and NSW and he brings that wealth of experience."

In return for trading Woods, the Dragons will receive two young forwards who have a bright future ahead of them- Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake.

Fifita will join the top 30 squad, whilst Tuitavake will begin on a development contract this season before moving into the top 30 squad next year in 2024.

"The opportunity to bring both Viliami and Alec to the Dragons continues to build our depth in the forward pack over the coming seasons," said Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran.

"We feel both Viliami and Alec are at an age in which their potential for growth over the coming years is significant and in their own way they each provide a point of difference that complements our current roster."

Both players are yet to make their first-grade debut, however big things are expected of them. Fifita has come through the Sea Eagles Pathways Academy whilst Tuitavake represented New South Wales in the U18s State of Origin.