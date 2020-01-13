Adam Doueihi was a star in South Sydney’s backline in their late-season surge towards the finals, but following the signing of Latrell Mitchell, the Lebanon international appears the odd man out in Redfern.

Doueihi has been the Rabbitohs’ own ‘Mr Fix It’ since his debut early in the 2018 season, playing every position in the backline as a display of the youngsters versatility.

A natural five-eighth, Doueihi took the reigns at fullback for the Bunnies and shone, the team’s best on ground in their right loss to Canberra in the preliminary final.

However, Doueihi looks certain to spend the next two seasons at least languishing in a bench role or in the club’s NSW Cup side following the signature of Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell has signed on until the end of 2021 on a $1.6 million deal, with a verbal guarantee that the two-time premiership winner will play fullback.

Centre pairing Braidon Burns and James Roberts are both under contract until the end of 2021 as well, while halves pairing Adam Reynolds (2021) and Cody Walker (2022) are both shored up with the club.

Not to mention Alex Johnston and Dane Gagai, however neither are believed to be at the club beyond the end of the 2020 season.

While it’s a good headache for head coach Wayne Bennett to have, Doueihi is talented enough to be starting at most clubs, and there’s no doubt the utility wouldn’t be happy spending two seasons coming off the interchange bench.

The Dragons are one club that could be interesting in the youngster’s signature, with fullback Matt Dufty currently set to languish in reserve grade due to his defensive struggles.

The departure of Gareth Widdop also opens up a slot on the Red V’s roster, with South Sydney desperate to move a few players on to try and accomodate Jai Arrow for the 2020 season.

While there’s no indication yet that Doueihi will depart, he remains the odd man out for South Sydney, and would have no shortage of suitors if he was to hit the open market.