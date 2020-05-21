Queensland coach Kevin Walter has left the door ajar for Greg Inglis to make a return to playing with the Maroons.

On Tuesday, Inglis announced he would come out of retirement and sign a one-year contract with Super League club Warrington.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm star has played 32 games for Queensland and has won 10 Origin series in is NRL career.

Walters revealed there will always been an opportunity to those great ex-players to pull on the Maroons jumper again.

“The door is always open for great Queenslanders if they ever want to come back and play, we never shut the door, that’s always our way,” Walters told Fox League Live.

“We dragged Arthur Beeston out of reserve grade at Parramatta at 35 years of age to lead Queensland in the first-ever State of Origin.”

In 2001, Alan Langer had returned from playing with Warrington to win the series for Queensland. Yet, the return to Origin for Inglis may have closed with the NRL only allowing players registered in the NRL to play.

It is understood Inglis had started thinking about a comeback after a conversation with former Rabbitohs teammate Jason Clark last month. Clark now plays for the Wolves under coach Steve Price.

“I can’t wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage,” Inglis said in a statement.

“I’ve played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

“To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I’m looking forward to. And hopefully I can add value to the team.”