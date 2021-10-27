The St George Illawarra Dragons have given the Dolphins a tap on the shoulder to ensure the 17th NRL team do not replicate a Red V design on their jerseys.

Former Dragons player and current board member Craig Young told The Daily Telegraph "there’s only one team that will wear the Red V and that’s us. That red V started nearly 100 years ago."

"It’s nearly the most iconic brand in world sport. You think of the Red V and you think of St George Illawarra," Young continued.

Embed from Getty Images

While the Dolphins are yet to confirm their jerseys for their debut season in the NRL, Young and St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb have strongly suggested that they steer clear of any correlating designs that could clash with the Dragons.

“The Red V is quite iconic and our club has proudly worn it for years,” Webb said.

“I don’t think a new club could carry something with such weight. We would be protective of the jersey for what it represents now and has for many years.

"Whenever you talk about the club, that Red V is something that is proudly spoken about and our fans are passionately protective of it because it has meant so much to them.

Embed from Getty Images

“You would assume commonsense would prevail and they (Dolphins) would have to do something with their design."

The Dolphins are set to release their home and away jumpers in 2022 ahead of their inaugural season in the NRL the following year, with the club unveiling their heritage jumper along with a new sponsor.

First look at Dolphins heritage jersey. Home and away NRL strips to be unveiled at a later date. pic.twitter.com/o0KehLrUC2 — Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson_9) October 27, 2021

The NRL newcomers confirmed their first major sponsor on Wednesday, with Adventure Kings set to feature on the Dolphins' NRL kit.