Kristian Woolf is set to receive a double boost for The Dolphins Round 3 clash against the Wests Tigers as they attempt to register their first win of the 2025 NRL season.

After back-to-back losses to begin their campaign against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights, they will host the Wests Tigers, who are coming off an impressive victory against the Parramatta Eels.

According to 10News's Ted Roker, The Dolphins will make two late changes for their Saturday clash against the Wests Tigers with 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year Jack Bostock and recruit Kulikefu Finefeuiaki entering the line-up.

It is understood that their inclusion will see Junior Tupou and Josh Kerr leave the side, with one of them named the 18th man.

In what is set to be a blockbuster clash, Tigers fullback Jahream Bula is also set to take part in the match after being spotted wearing a moon boot following the victory against the Eels.