A Dolphins teammate has provided an update on Trai Fuller and revealed that he remains in "good spirits" and has been training "really well" after he ruptured his ACL at the back end of last season.

Debuting at the late age of 26 in 2023, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Fuller, who was in the midst of a breakout season, cemented a regular spot in the first-grade side and had just inked a two-year contract extension.

Sustaining it a week before the 2024 QLD Cup Grand Final, Fuller will not only have to fight his way back into the team, but it is a huge loss for Kristian Woolf, who has been handed the (NRL) head coaching reigns for the first time in his career.

Initially set to return mid-way through the 2025 NRL season after undergoing successful knee reconstruction surgery, he has already begun training as he looks to move forward.

Teammate Kenneath Bromwich revealed that it was hard to see Fuller rupture his ACL but stated that he's in "good spirits" and has been training "really well" as he looks to return to the field sooner rather than later.

RELATED >> Herbie Farnworth reflects on teammate's devastating injury

"It's always hard seeing people get injured, especially someone like him who's a little bit older, had a breakout season and was just looking to cement a role in an NRL side," Bromwich told Zero Tackle.

"But I think the good thing about him is he's been at training, you can always hear him. He is always happy, he's laughing, and he's been training pretty good.

"He seems to be in good spirits with where he's at and he's been training really well.

"It was hard to see but he's moving forward and trying to do better."

Another of Fuller's teammates, Herbie Farnworth, previously told Zero Tackle that he was set to be given a significant role in the 2025 NRL season and was a key piece in the plans of new head coach Kristian Woolf - this was likely being used off the interchange bench as a utility.