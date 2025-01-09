"It was horrible".

That is the three-word response given by Herbie Farnworth in response to a question from this publication about how hard it was to see rookie fullback Trai Fuller rupture his ACL.

Cementing a regular spot on the first-grade team, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Fuller, who was in the midst of a breakout season and had just inked a two-year contract extension.

Not only will Fuller have to fight his way back into the squad when he returns but will have added competition in an already stocked back-line with the arrival of Junior Tupou and Max Feagai from the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Set to return mid-way through next season after undergoing successful knee reconstruction surgery, Fuller's Dolphins teammate spoke about how significant a loss it is not having him available and the reaction from the whole squad when it happened.

This comes as the England international revealed that Fuller was set to be given a major role in the 2025 NRL season and was a key piece in the plans of new head coach Kristian Woolf.

"It was horrible," Farnworth told Zero Tackle concerning Fuller's ACL rupture in the second last week of the 2024 QLD Cup season.

"Definitely hurt all the boys and we're just hoping for the best, and obviously when we got the final news that it's an ACL, it's a massive loss for us.

"He was huge for us (in 2024) and I think he was a big part of our plans for next season, but just a long road ahead for him.

"Hopefully he gets back sometime at the start of next year or mid-next year."

While Fuller is set to return midway through the season, New Zealand international Jeremy Marshall-King and QLD Origin forward Tom Gilbert have already returned to pre-season training.

The bonus of the two stars comes as The Dolphins enter a new era under Kristian Woolf as he takes over the coaching reigns from Wayne Bennett.

Aiming to clinch an NRL Finals spot for the maiden time in its short history in the competition, all eyes will be on Woolf to see if he can live up to expectations after winning three consecutive Super League titles with St Helens RLFC.

"Obviously had a lot to do with him (in 2024) being an assistant and seeing what he can do over in the Super League and what he's done for St Helens over there, he's an absolute icon over in England," Farnworth added.

"I'm looking forward to playing underneath him this next season.

"He brings a lot of tough to high standards and it's going to be interesting how he comes out."